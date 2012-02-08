BRIEF-PepsiCo at CAGNY conf- Will have to go more aggressively on low calorie beverages than we are going now
Feb 8 Goldman Sachs has named Hsin Yue Yong as co-head of investment banking, Southeast Asia, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters.
Yong, who was head of strategic relationship management in Asia Ex-Japan, will partner with existing Southeast Asia head Brooks Entwistle. Entwistle will continue in his role as Chairman, Southeast Asia.
Yong joined Goldman Sachs as an analyst in 1996 and became a managing director in 2007. (Reporting By Lawrence White in HONG KONG; Editing by Chris Lewis)
* Eurasian minerals to raise up to $7 million by private placement
Feb 22 Canadian meat packaging company Maple Leaf Foods reported a smaller-than-expected profit on Wednesday and also said it would allow its biggest shareholder to take a bigger stake in the company.