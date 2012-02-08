Feb 8 Goldman Sachs has named Hsin Yue Yong as co-head of investment banking, Southeast Asia, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters.

Yong, who was head of strategic relationship management in Asia Ex-Japan, will partner with existing Southeast Asia head Brooks Entwistle. Entwistle will continue in his role as Chairman, Southeast Asia.

Yong joined Goldman Sachs as an analyst in 1996 and became a managing director in 2007. (Reporting By Lawrence White in HONG KONG; Editing by Chris Lewis)