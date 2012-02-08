(Corrects spelling of Leissner in 3rd paragraph; clarifies Entwistle transferred to Singapore last year, not this year)

Feb 8 Goldman Sachs Group Inc has named Hsin Yue Yong as co-head of investment banking, Southeast Asia, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters, the latest in a series of top level management moves across the region.

Yong, previously head of strategic relationship management in Asia ex-Japan, will partner with existing Southeast Asia head Brooks Entwistle. Entwistle will continue in his role as chairman, Southeast Asia.

Yong joins Entwistle in a role that he took over from Tim Leissner in March. Leissner is now in Hong Kong heading the firm's investment banking leadership group, which manages top client relationships with the investment banking division.

Yong joined Goldman Sachs as an analyst in 1996 and became a managing director in 2007. As head of strategic relationship management she was responsible for developing the firm's relationships in wealth management and investment banking with rich families in Asia.

Entwistle was formerly India head for the U.S. investment bank, moving to Mumbai in 2006 before transferring to Singapore last year to take up his current role.

On Feb. 2, Goldman named Matthew Westerman and Dan Dees as co-heads of investment banking for Asia-Pacific, replacing David Ryan. Ryan rose to head Asia-Pacific investment banking in April 2010 and became president of Goldman Sachs Asia-Pacific ex-Japan last February. (Reporting By Lawrence White in HONG KONG; Editing by Chris Lewis)