HONG KONG Feb 2 Goldman Sachs Group Inc has named Matthew Westerman and Dan Dees as co-heads of investment banking for Asia-Pacific, ex-Japan, according to a memo see by Reuters on Thursday.

Westerman was most recently global head of equity capital markets, while Dees was he head of the financing group in Asia-Pacific and chairman of financing group for Japan, the memo said. (Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Chris Lewis)