BRIEF-Stephen Sherwin to from Rigel Pharmaceuticals board
* Rigel Pharmaceuticals - on feb 22, stephen sherwin notified co of his decision to resign as a member of board effective as of may 11, 2017
(Adds background, details)
HONG KONG Feb 2 Goldman Sachs Group Inc has named Matthew Westerman and Dan Dees as co-heads of investment banking for Asia-Pacific, ex-Japan, according to a memo obtained by Reuters on Thursday.
Westerman was most recently global head of equity capital markets, while Dees was the head of the financing group in Asia-Pacific and chairman of financing group for Japan, the memo said. Westerman will relocate to Hong Kong from London on April 1 and Dees will remain in Hong Kong.
Westerman and Dees are taking over leadership of Goldman's Asia-Pac investment banking division from David Ryan. Ryan will continue to serve as president of Goldman Sachs in Asia-Pacific, ex-Japan. (Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
* Cotiviti Holdings Inc files for secondary offering of 7 million shares of its common stock - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2lT5qQj) Further company coverage:
* Amir Efrati reports passive stake of 9 percent in alcobra ltd as on Feb. 22, 2017