HONG KONG Feb 2 Goldman Sachs Group Inc has named Matthew Westerman and Dan Dees as co-heads of investment banking for Asia-Pacific, ex-Japan, according to a memo obtained by Reuters on Thursday.

Westerman was most recently global head of equity capital markets, while Dees was the head of the financing group in Asia-Pacific and chairman of financing group for Japan, the memo said. Westerman will relocate to Hong Kong from London on April 1 and Dees will remain in Hong Kong.

Westerman and Dees are taking over leadership of Goldman's Asia-Pac investment banking division from David Ryan. Ryan will continue to serve as president of Goldman Sachs in Asia-Pacific, ex-Japan. (Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)