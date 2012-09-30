Sept 30 Goldman Sachs Group Inc shares
could rise at least 25 percent in the next year as capital
markets improve, Barron's said on Sunday.
Wall Street's largest pure investment bank and institutional
broker has a leadership position in most of its activities and
is financially sturdier and less burdened by competition than it
was five years ago, the financial weekly said.
The weekly also cited Goldman's ability to continue growing
its book value and the fact that it is better capitalized than
most large peers.
Barron's assessment also takes into account the likely
outlook for capital-markets activity, it said.