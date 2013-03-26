UPDATE 5-Medical providers oppose Trump-backed health plan, Democrats take aim
* Doctors, hospital groups oppose the proposals (Adds insurers' letter, proposed conservative amendment)
March 26 Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Berkshire Hathaway Inc have amended the warrants Berkshire holds as part of the lifeline it gave Goldman during the financial crisis, a change that Goldman said would ensure Berkshire remains a long-term investor in the bank.
Goldman said on Tuesday that in place of the warrants, the firm will give Berkshire a number of shares reflecting the difference between the warrants' original exercise price of $115 and the average closing price of Goldman's stock for the 10 trading days up to Oct. 1 of this year.
* Doctors, hospital groups oppose the proposals (Adds insurers' letter, proposed conservative amendment)
* istar announces pricing of $375 million senior unsecured notes
* 22Nd Century Group files 2016 annual report and announces conference call to provide business update