FRANKFURT Feb 27 Dorothee Blessing, co-head of
investment banking for Germany at Goldman Sachs and wife
of Commerzbank's chief executive Martin Blessing, is
retiring from the U.S. bank, according to an internal memo.
Blessing, 45, joined Goldman as a financial analyst in 1992
and over the next 20 years worked her way up to partner and
co-head of investment banking for Germany and Austria, according
to the memo, which was seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
A financial industry source said Blessing planned to hand
over her responsibilities by the middle of the year to then
calmly reflect on plans for the second half of her professional
life.
"She's gearing up for a new challenge," the source said.
Germany's Manager Magazin also reported Blessing's departure
on Wednesday.
Blessing has run investment banking alongside co-head
Wolfgang Fink under the leadership of Goldman Sachs's country
head Alexander Dibelius.