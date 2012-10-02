* Investment bank 'adjusting strategy' in Brazil - source
* To close unit overseeing local investment funds - source
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO, Oct 2 U.S. investment bank Goldman
Sachs Group will double the capital of its Brazilian unit
to about $400 million to leverage growth in fast-growing
activities such as structured finance and corporate lending, a
source with knowledge of the decision told Reuters on Tuesday.
Goldman Sachs, which has expanded its workforce in Latin
America's biggest country over the past two years to 300 from a
little less than 150, is ramping up its capital base in Brazil
as part of "an adjustment of strategy," said the source, who
declined to be cited by name.
The bank is seeking fast grow in Brazil, where demand for
debt and hedging instruments has swelled as interest rates have
fallen to all-time lows this year. Companies and investors are
stepping up demand for corporate bonds, asset-backed securities
and private equity fund-related vehicles posting higher returns
than equities and government debt.
As part of its changed strategy, Goldman Sachs will shut
down a unit overseeing the administration of local investment
funds, with about $159 million under management, the source
added. The Wall Street bank will continue offering off-shore
funds services to clients, the source said.
The news was reported by local magazine Exame's online
service earlier on Tuesday.
Goldman Sachs became a full-service financial institution in
Brazil more than three years ago.