* Goldman deploys more capital to grow faster in Brazil
* Shuts down local funds, focuses on off-shore vehicles
* Strategy sees link between Brazil and capital markets
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO, Oct 2 U.S. investment bank Goldman
Sachs Group will double the capital of its Brazilian unit
to about $400 million to leverage growth in fast-growing
activities such as structured finance and corporate lending, the
bank's top two executives in the country said on Tuesday.
Goldman Sachs is bolstering its Brazilian unit's finances to
undertake more transactions that require it to set aside more
capital, such as debt underwriting, asset securitization and
lending to corporations, Alejandro Vollbrechthausen, the
president of the unit, told Reuters in a phone interview.
According to Paulo Leme, Goldman Sachs' chairman in Brazil,
the move fits within the bank's strategy, which sees a close
correlation between Brazil's economic growth and the development
of more robust capital market activity.
"In order to materialize all these flows of transactions, we
need that additional capital," Vollbrechthausen said.
The bank is seeking fast growth in Brazil, where demand for
debt and hedging instruments has swelled as interest rates have
fallen to all-time lows this year. Companies and investors are
stepping up demand for corporate bonds, asset-backed securities
and private equity fund-related vehicles posting higher returns
than equities and government debt.
Leme, formerly Goldman Sachs' head of Latin America economic
research, said that "for Brazil to grow it needs to increase its
investment rate and that in turn means more capital is
required." He expects mergers and acquisitions advisory as well
as debt and equity capital markets underwriting in Brazil to
gain traction in the medium term.
In a separate move, the bank agreed to shut down a group of
local funds investing in domestic equities, bonds and currency
instruments, with about $159 million under management. The Wall
Street bank will continue offering off-shore funds services to
clients, Vollbrechthausen said.
Some of the staff that helped oversee those funds will move
to work with the off-shore funds, he added. Others will be
relocated to other areas of the business, Vollbrechthausen said.
He did not give the exact number of people working for the
folded structure.
Goldman Sachs has been expanding aggressively in Brazil
since 2009, when it became a full-service financial institution.
The bank has doubled its workforce in the country over the past
two years to approximately 300 people.