BRASILIA, April 9 Goldman Sachs Group Inc is committed to maintaining its investment-banking operations in Brazil as part of its global footprint, Chief Operating Officer Gary Cohn said on Wednesday.

Cohn said the size of the unit will reflect business opportunities, adding that Goldman Sachs has not missed any major mergers and acquisitions or initial public offering deals over the past year.

"We are always adjusting our people to where we think the opportunities are," he said after meeting with Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff in Brasilia. "We do this in Brazil as we do in every one of our office, including our main offices in New York, London and Asia." (Reporting by Anthony Boadle and Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)