BRIEF-CBOE Holdings reports February 2017 trading volume
* CBOE Holdings Inc - total contracts (options & futures) in Feb 2017 were 102.8 million, up 11 percent
Feb 25 Goldman Sachs Group Inc : * Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc director rajat gupta ordered to make
$6.22 million restitution to bank -- court ruling * Goldman had sought to recover more than $6.9 million legal fees it paid --
court ruling * U.S. district judge jed rakoff says goldman proved it was entitled to more
than 90 percent of costs it sought to recover
* CBOE Holdings Inc - total contracts (options & futures) in Feb 2017 were 102.8 million, up 11 percent
* Immunogen Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $200 million – sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oragenics, Inc. receives audit opinion with going concern explanation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: