BRIEF-Ameri Holdings offers to merge with Ciber
* Co's merger proposal values Ciber at a price of $0.75 per share
Nov 12 Goldman Sachs Group Inc : * U.S. appeals court rules for Goldman Sachs Group Inc in lawsuit
accusing it of negligence in arranging dragon systems buyout -- court ruling * 1st U.S. circuit court of appeals in Boston rejects bid by dragon systems'
sellers for new trial
* Co's merger proposal values Ciber at a price of $0.75 per share
March 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Monday:
* Ameri Holdings Inc - deal for at a price of $0.75 per share