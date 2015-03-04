New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
March 4 Goldman Sachs Group Inc : * JPMorgan Chase & Co pacorini metals ag win dismissal of aluminum
price-fixing lawsuits in U.S. -- court ruling * U.S. district judge katherine forrest says, in decision issued on Wednesday,
that the complaints fail to suggest parent corporate defendants participated
in unlawful conduct
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.