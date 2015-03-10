BRIEF-Sarepta Therapeutics appoints Catherine Stehman-Breen chief medical officer
* Sarepta Therapeutics announces appointment of Catherine Stehman-Breen, m.d., m.s. as chief medical officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 10 Goldman Sachs Group Inc : * U.S. magistrate judge recommends against certifying gender bias class action
against Goldman Sachs Group Inc -- court ruling * U.S. magistrate judge james francis says "this is a close case," but urges
denial of class-action status over alleged pay and promotion disparities at
goldman
* Sarepta Therapeutics announces appointment of Catherine Stehman-Breen, m.d., m.s. as chief medical officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Angelica corporation enters into asset purchase agreement with KKR