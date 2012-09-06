Sept 6 Goldman Sachs Group Inc : * U.S. appeals court revives some investor claims against Goldman Sachs Group

Inc over mortgage securities it underwrote -- court ruling * 2nd U.S. circuit court of appeals says purchaser of mortgage debt may assert

claims of purchasers of similar mortgage debt sold under same prospectus * 2nd circuit says plaintiff need not plead out-of-pocket loss to allege a

decline of value in an illiquid security * 2nd circuit directs lower court to reinstate plaintiff's claims related to

several goldman mortgage securities offerings