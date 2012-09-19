* Goldman CEO sees higher capital ratios required at banks
* Warns that too much regulation also carries consequences
* Sees global economy muddling through for now
* Says stimulus is what the U.S. economy needs
* Says Goldman will keep focus on wholesale banking
By Euan Rocha and Claire Sibonney
TORONTO, Sept 19 Tougher regulation of financial
institutions and higher capital ratios at banks are necessary in
the aftermath of the global financial crisis, the head of
Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, even as he acknowledged that
such safeguards carried some costs.
Lloyd Blankfein, chairman and chief executive of the largest
U.S. investment bank, said he sees financial regulation evolving
now just as it did in the aftermath of the Great Depression of
the 1930s.
"You have to go out and you have to take steps. You have to
have different regulation, maybe more regulation in certain
respects," he said, while addressing a room full of bankers and
lawyers on Bay Street - the financial hub of Toronto.
"I think it is absurd to talk about just the burdens of
regulation without talking about what's driving people to want
to regulate," said Blankfein, who was fielding questions posed
by Gordon Nixon, CEO of Royal Bank of Canada.
Regulators across the world are working on tightening rules
and creating safeguards in the aftermath of the 2007-2009 global
financial crisis, with efforts largely being driven by the Basel
Accord. The new Basel III rules will force banks to rely more on
equity than debt to fund themselves, so that institutions are
better positioned to withstand big losses.
"Banks should have more capital and more liquidity," said
the long-time Goldman executive, who was addressing a gathering
organized by the Canadian Club of Toronto, but he cautioned that
any move to over-regulate also cuts both ways.
"The devil is in the detail: if you attach certain kinds of
capital requirements onto securitized products and you make it
excessive, then banks won't hold securitized products and then
where is the mortgage market going to go in the United States?"
he said, arguing that it was the responsibility of bankers to
spell out the consequences of regulation and the trade-offs.
While Nixon believes the complexity of financial regulation
is having a much more negative impact on economic growth than
most regulators will concede, Blankfein argued that politicians
feel compelled to reduce the chances that such a crisis will
happen again.
"We have to accept the fact that the pendulum may swing a
bit far, because of how recent the trauma was," said Blankfein,
who has headed the New York-based investment bank for the last
six years.
MUDDLING THROUGH
Blankfein was not asked about the recent management shuffles
at Goldman, which announced this week that its long-time chief
financial officer, David Viniar, would step down in January.
His replacement, Harvey Schwartz, is among a small group of
executives who are considered potential candidates to take over
when Blankfein, 57, steps down. .
Blankfein's eventual departure as CEO has been a subject of
speculation for months. Over the past year, Goldman has been
cutting staff to manage costs while moving younger bankers and
traders into more senior roles.
Blankfein said Goldman plans to stay the course and remain a
wholesale investment bank even though its competitors have
branched out.
"We are advisers, we're financiers and asset managers in a
wholesale world where our clients are governments, big companies
and investment managers and that's what we know how to do," he
said.
"We don't know how to do signage for our branches," he added
with a nod to Nixon, who heads Canada's largest bank, which has
a large retail banking presence across the country.
FAITH IN FUTURE
Despite the challenges facing the global economy, things
will work themselves out, said Blankfein, but he warned that
growth problems in Europe and China and a possible breakup of
the euro zone could make things a lot more difficult.
"The punch line is this: The world is not going to come to
an end - we are going to muddle through," he said. "I think the
biggest problem that Europe has is growth and the tail risk
problem is a real go-off-the-rail, bust-up of the euro."
The so-called "fiscal cliff" - automatic spending cuts and
tax increases that will take effect in next year if Democrats
and Republicans fail to strike a deal on taxes and debt
reduction - is a real problem, Blankfein said.
"You can't austere yourself into a higher GDP ... I'm all
for implementing budget changes that accelerate over the long
term, but in the short term I wouldn't take too much money away
from people or cut back on a lot of expenditure programs," he
said, warning that the U.S. economy needs growth, not drastic
budget cuts.
When put on the spot on investment advice, Blankfein said in
the current environment he'd rather invest in real estate given
that central banks across the globe are pumping money into the
system to boost economic growth, even at the risk of inflation.
"Inflation is cruel to certain groups, but we've gotten out
of it before and we know how to do it. Deflation is much more
insidious and much longer," said Blankfein. "So I'll follow the
lead of the central banks: if they want asset prices to inflate
I'd rather hold (real) assets than financial assets."