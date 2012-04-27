(Corrects to note statement on Sigma X was from industry
regulator.)
TORONTO, April 27 Goldman Sachs is
shutting down its Canadian "dark pool" trading operation less
than a year after it was launched by the U.S.-based investment
bank, acc ording to a notice from an industry regulator.
Goldman launched its "Sigma X" dark pool operation last
August. Dark pools platforms allow big players to place and
match buy-and-sell orders anonymously to avoid tipping off
rivals and moving share prices.
A notice from the Investment Industry Regulatory
Organization of Canada, titled "SIGMA X Canada to Cease
Operations as a Marketplace", sa id that the service would cease
accepting orders as of the close of trading on Friday.
A company spokesman did not immediately return calls.
Sigma-X was one of a handful of alternative trading system
in Canada, where equity trading is dominated by the Toronto
Stock Exchange, owned by TMX Group. TMX is currently the
target of a $3.8 billion takeover bid by a group of 13 Canadian
financial institutions.
(Reporting By Cameron French; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz and
Jeffrey Hodgson)