By Lauren Tara LaCapra
Jan 22 Goldman Sachs Group Inc named R.
Martin Chavez, a quantitative analyst who co-heads the bank's
equity trading business, to its management committee, according
to an internal memo obtained by Reuters.
The committee helps the bank form its strategy and Chavez's
appointment signals he may be in line for more senior positions
in the future. Members of the management committee are
hand-picked by Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein and Chief
Operating Officer Gary Cohn.
Chavez joined Goldman in 1993 as a senior quantitative
analyst in its commodity and energy brokerage business, then
known as J. Aron. He left in 1998 for a job at Credit Suisse and
then launched a commodities risk-management technology company
called Kiodex, which was eventually bought by SunGard.
In 2005, Harvey Schwartz, then head of the financing
business at Goldman, wooed Chavez back to the bank. Schwartz
will be chief financial officer at the end of this month, and
also got his start at J. Aron, as did Blankfein and Cohn.
Chavez currently serves on the partnership committee, and
represents Goldman as a director of the International Swaps and
Derivatives Association, a lobbying group.