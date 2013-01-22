Jan 22 Goldman Sachs Group Inc named R.
Martin Chavez, a quantitative analyst who co-heads the bank's
equity trading business, to its management committee, according
to an internal memo obtained by Reuters.
The committee helps the bank form its strategy and Chavez's
appointment signals he may be in line for more senior positions
in the future. Members of the management committee are
hand-picked by Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein and Chief
Operating Officer Gary Cohn.
Chavez joined Goldman in 1993 as a senior quantitative
analyst in its commodity and energy brokerage business, then
known as J. Aron. He left in 1998 for a job at Credit Suisse and
then launched a commodities risk-management technology company
called Kiodex, which was eventually bought by Sungard.