April 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's risk in commodities trading for the first quarter was flat versus the fourth quarter, results from the Wall Street bank showed on Tuesday.

Value-at-risk in commodities averaged $26 million per day, unchanged from the fourth quarter and versus $37 million in the first quarter of 2011, Goldman announced in quarterly results. (Reporting By Barani Krishnan; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)