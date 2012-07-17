* Goldman Q2 commodities VaR at $20 mln vs $26 mln in Q1
* Risk for commodities lowest since second quarter 2004
(Updates with Goldman's latest commodity VaR details;
historical context; market context and peer risk comparison
table)
By Barani Krishnan
July 17 Goldman Sachs' commodities
trading risk fell to its lowest level in 8 years during the
second quarter, company results showed on Tuesday, as tough
trading conditions sidelined many investors in oil, metals and
agriculture.
Wall Street's biggest investment bank said its Value-at-Risk
(VaR) in commodities averaged $20 million per day in the three
months to June, versus the $26 million averaged in the first
quarter.
It was the lowest commodities VaR for Goldman since the $15
million averaged in the second quarter of 2004 -- a time when
commodity prices were also quite volatile.
The figure was also down by nearly half from the $39 million
averaged in the second quarter of 2011.
The numbers confirm an overall lower-risk approach to
commodities on Wall Street after unexpected twists and turns in
oil, metals and grains prices over the past three months.
Goldman's rival J.P. Morgan, the largest U.S. bank by
assets, cut its commodities VaR to 2-year lows during the
quarter.
VaR is an important consideration for investment banks when
making trading and hedging decisions for an asset class. Since
Wall Street banks typically do not break down their commodity
earnings, their commodities VaR is also often the only
publicly-available guide to their exposure in that area.
In Goldman's case, its VaR readings are based on a 95
percent confidence level of the potential loss it could make in
trading commodities and other assets over a one-day time
horizon.
In the second quarter, "Fixed Income, Currency and
Commodities Client Execution operated in a challenging
environment reflecting broad market concerns and uncertainty,"
Goldman said in a statement, adding that this contributed to
"lower activity levels compared with the first quarter".
Goldman said overall, its group earnings fell 12 percent in
the second quarter of this year from a year earlier.
Client execution is a term investment banks use for trading
and hedging activity done on behalf of their customers. Since
2010, most Wall Street banks say have stopped trading for
themselves after new U.S. financial laws were passed to restrict
proprietary trading activity that once brought these banks huge
profits and were blamed in part for the excessive risks taken
during the financial crisis.
After a relatively mild April, commodity prices plunged in
May and continued a broad downtrend until a violent snap back on
the last trading day of June.
The 1 percent drop on the benchmark Thomson
Reuters-Jefferies commodities index in April -- followed
by an 11 percent slump and 4 percent gain in subsequent months
-- tripped up some of the biggest speculators in the sector,
including hedge funds which posted sharp losses.
The CRB was also relatively choppy in the second quarter of
2004: falling 4 percent in the first month, recovering 2 percent
next before falling another 4 percent in the final month.
Commodities VaR at leading Wall Street banks over the past
two years (in $ millions):
Average commodities VaR by quarter
2Q12 1Q12 4Q11 3Q11 2Q11 1Q10 4Q10 3Q10 2Q10
* JPMorgan 13 21 20 15 16 13 14 13 20
* Goldman Sachs 20 26 26 25 39 37 23 29 32
* Morgan Stanley n/a 31 28 32 29 33 26 30 29
* Bank of America n/a 13.1 12.1 15.7 23.7 23.9 17.7 19.4 23.2
** Citigroup n/a 14 18 22 25 23 27 26 21
* Value-at-Risk based on a 95 percent confidence level
** Value-at-Risk based on a 99 percent confidence level
(Reporting By Barani Krishnan;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)