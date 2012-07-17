* Goldman Q2 commodities VaR at $20 mln vs $26 mln in Q1

By Barani Krishnan

July 17 Goldman Sachs' commodities trading risk fell to its lowest level in 8 years during the second quarter, company results showed on Tuesday, as tough trading conditions sidelined many investors in oil, metals and agriculture.

Wall Street's biggest investment bank said its Value-at-Risk (VaR) in commodities averaged $20 million per day in the three months to June, versus the $26 million averaged in the first quarter.

It was the lowest commodities VaR for Goldman since the $15 million averaged in the second quarter of 2004 -- a time when commodity prices were also quite volatile.

The figure was also down by nearly half from the $39 million averaged in the second quarter of 2011.

The numbers confirm an overall lower-risk approach to commodities on Wall Street after unexpected twists and turns in oil, metals and grains prices over the past three months. Goldman's rival J.P. Morgan, the largest U.S. bank by assets, cut its commodities VaR to 2-year lows during the quarter.

VaR is an important consideration for investment banks when making trading and hedging decisions for an asset class. Since Wall Street banks typically do not break down their commodity earnings, their commodities VaR is also often the only publicly-available guide to their exposure in that area. 

In Goldman's case, its VaR readings are based on a 95 percent confidence level of the potential loss it could make in trading commodities and other assets over a one-day time horizon.

In the second quarter, "Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities Client Execution operated in a challenging environment reflecting broad market concerns and uncertainty," Goldman said in a statement, adding that this contributed to "lower activity levels compared with the first quarter".

Goldman said overall, its group earnings fell 12 percent in the second quarter of this year from a year earlier.

Client execution is a term investment banks use for trading and hedging activity done on behalf of their customers. Since 2010, most Wall Street banks say have stopped trading for themselves after new U.S. financial laws were passed to restrict proprietary trading activity that once brought these banks huge profits and were blamed in part for the excessive risks taken during the financial crisis.

After a relatively mild April, commodity prices plunged in May and continued a broad downtrend until a violent snap back on the last trading day of June.

The 1 percent drop on the benchmark Thomson Reuters-Jefferies commodities index in April -- followed by an 11 percent slump and 4 percent gain in subsequent months -- tripped up some of the biggest speculators in the sector, including hedge funds which posted sharp losses.

The CRB was also relatively choppy in the second quarter of 2004: falling 4 percent in the first month, recovering 2 percent next before falling another 4 percent in the final month.

Commodities VaR at leading Wall Street banks over the past two years (in $ millions):

Average commodities VaR by quarter

2Q12 1Q12 4Q11 3Q11 2Q11 1Q10 4Q10 3Q10 2Q10 * JPMorgan 13 21 20 15 16 13 14 13 20

* Goldman Sachs 20 26 26 25 39 37 23 29 32 * Morgan Stanley n/a 31 28 32 29 33 26 30 29

* Bank of America n/a 13.1 12.1 15.7 23.7 23.9 17.7 19.4 23.2 ** Citigroup n/a 14 18 22 25 23 27 26 21

* Value-at-Risk based on a 95 percent confidence level ** Value-at-Risk based on a 99 percent confidence level (Reporting By Barani Krishnan;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)