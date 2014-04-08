April 8 Goldman Sachs Group Inc could
shut down Sigma X, one of the world's largest private
stock-trading venues, the Wall Street Journal reported on
Tuesday, citing sources.
Executives at the brokerage firm have raised the subject of
closing the dark pool trading operation, according to the
Journal. (r.reuters.com/pyx38v)
Executives are evaluating whether the revenue generated from
operating Sigma X was worth the risks encountered, including a
series of trading glitches and growing criticism of dark pools,
sources told the Wall Street Journal.
The Journal also said that the decision is not imminent, and
Goldman Sachs might keep the business.
In March, the company found pricing errors in its dark pool
trading venue and sent checks to customers to compensate for the
mistakes, a Bloomberg report said. (r.reuters.com/nyx38v)
A Goldman Sachs spokeswoman declined to comment on the
report.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar and Tanvi Mehta in
Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)