LONDON Dec 11 Germany's largest utility E.On
(EONGn.DE) has recruited Goldman Sachs (GS.N) to run a sale of
its gas distribution network in a move that could raise up to
2.5 billion euros to help pay down its debts, the Financial
Times reported on Sunday.
The newspaper cited people familiar with the situation as
saying the U.S. investment bank has been chosen to find buyers
for Open Grid Europe, which operates a pipeline network in
Germany and is a subsidiary of E.On's gas supply unit Ruhrgas.
The unit could be valued at 2 billion euros to 2.5 billion
euros and a sale is likely to take until the first or second
quarter of 2012 to complete, the people cited in the article
published on the FT's website said.
Buyers are likely to include financial investors, similar
to those that have been drawn to other transmission unit sales
by utilities, as well as strategic buyers such as Enel
(ENEI.MI), Italy's largest power utility, one person familiar
with the process speculated.
E.on and Goldman were could not be reached for immediate
comment.
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)