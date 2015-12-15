Dec 15 Goldman Sachs Group Inc said in a
filing on Monday it would launch a new climate-focused
index-tracking exchange-traded fund (ETF).
Launch of the Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Environmental & Socially
Responsible ETF comes on the heels of the recent landmark
agreement on climate change at the global climate summit in
Paris.
Earlier this month, Boston-based custody bank State Street
Corp launched its first fossil-fuel free ETF, citing
investors' concerns over climate change.
The Goldman Sachs ETF will hold stocks in S&P 500 companies
that are not heavily involved in the production of coal, oil,
gas, tobacco and military armaments. (1.usa.gov/1lMnvw0)
Goldman Sachs declined to comment on the new ETF.
(Reporting by Rachel Chitra; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)