March 12 Goldman Sachs Group named
three executives to become global co-chief operating officers of
its equities division on Monday.
The changes come as Goldman Sachs has been dealing with an
exodus of senior bankers and traders in recent months.
Paul Russo, Michael Daffey, and Marty Chavez will take the
new posts to help manage and execute the strategy for the unit,
the company said in a memo obtained by Reuters.
The memo, which was confirmed to be accurate by a spokesman,
also said that Enrico Gaglioti will become global head of
Equities Sales and John Willian will be the new sole global head
of Securities Services, Futures and Clearing.
As Wall Street banks sharply cut costs, many of the
industry's star bankers and traders are leaving their shrinking
pay packages and firms behind. Goldman is aiming to reduce costs
this year by $1.4 billion, more than in 2011.
Goldman Sachs shares closed 30 cents lower at $116.99 per
share on Monday.
