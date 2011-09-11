Sept 11 Action taken by governments and the European Central Bank mean the euro zone debt crisis is not as dramatic as the one that hit financial markets after the collapse of Lehman Brothers, the head of Goldman Sachs Germany head told a newspaper.

"We are not of the opinion that we are in the same kind of situation as we were at the start of the financial crisis (in 2008)," Alexander Dibelius told Welt am Sonntag in an interview published on Sunday.

U.S. investment bank Lehman's collapse was a principal trigger of the 2008 global financial crisis.

"The situation is more stable than in 2008, in part because of the good work of governments and the European Central Bank," Dibelius said.

Governments and central banks are much better prepared than three years ago, the corporate sector was less reliant on debt financing and bank equity was different as well, Dibelius was quoted as saying.

Dibelius said the European rescue package agreed in July was very positive, adding it functioned as a good tool kit until stricter budget rules came into effect for the 17 euro zone member states in 2013.

"Nevertheless, we do not want to close our eyes to further risks and (so we) prepare ourselves to be able to manage them," he said. (Reporting By Nicola Leske; Editing by Dan Lalor)