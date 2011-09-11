Sept 11 Action taken by governments and the
European Central Bank mean the euro zone debt crisis is not as
dramatic as the one that hit financial markets after the
collapse of Lehman Brothers, the head of Goldman Sachs Germany
head told a newspaper.
"We are not of the opinion that we are in the same kind of
situation as we were at the start of the financial crisis (in
2008)," Alexander Dibelius told Welt am Sonntag in an interview
published on Sunday.
U.S. investment bank Lehman's collapse was a principal
trigger of the 2008 global financial crisis.
"The situation is more stable than in 2008, in part because
of the good work of governments and the European Central Bank,"
Dibelius said.
Governments and central banks are much better prepared than
three years ago, the corporate sector was less reliant on debt
financing and bank equity was different as well, Dibelius was
quoted as saying.
Dibelius said the European rescue package agreed in July was
very positive, adding it functioned as a good tool kit until
stricter budget rules came into effect for the 17 euro zone
member states in 2013.
"Nevertheless, we do not want to close our eyes to further
risks and (so we) prepare ourselves to be able to manage them,"
he said.
(Reporting By Nicola Leske; Editing by Dan Lalor)