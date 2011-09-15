NEW YORK, Sept 15 Goldman Sachs Group (GS.N) told investors that it will shut down its Global Alpha fund at the end of the month, after the portfolio lost more than 13 percent this year, two people familiar with the matter said.

The fund, which relies on computer models to make big bets on interest rates and currencies, had once been the crown jewel in Goldman's quantitative hedge fund group.

The losses at Global Alpha, which had roughly $1.7 billion in assets at the end of June, come exactly four years after the fund had previously stumbled with double digit losses in August. This year, however, Goldman is mostly alone with its losses as other so-called quant funds are performing relatively well. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Gary Hill)