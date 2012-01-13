(Recasts with Goldman Sachs statement)

FRANKFURT, JAN 13 - Goldman Sachs and Cerberus have exited German property company GSW Immobilien AG by placing a 20 percent stake late on Thursday.

Archon Group Deutschland, an indirect subsidiary of Goldman Sachs, and Lekkum Holding B.V, funds advised by Cerberus, sold 7.9 million shares at 22.18 euros a share, Goldman Sachs said in a statement on Friday, confirming what a source had told Reuters earlier.

The placement was managed by Goldman Sachs through an accelerated bookbuilding offering. (Reporting By Alexander Huebner and Edward Taylor; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)