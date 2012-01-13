BRIEF-Blackstone, Carlyle consider $2 billion sale of Service King - Bloomberg
* Blackstone, Carlyle consider $2 billion sale of Service King - Bloomberg citing sources Source text : http://bloom.bg/2lIXVrx Further company coverage:
(Recasts with Goldman Sachs statement)
FRANKFURT, JAN 13 - Goldman Sachs and Cerberus have exited German property company GSW Immobilien AG by placing a 20 percent stake late on Thursday.
Archon Group Deutschland, an indirect subsidiary of Goldman Sachs, and Lekkum Holding B.V, funds advised by Cerberus, sold 7.9 million shares at 22.18 euros a share, Goldman Sachs said in a statement on Friday, confirming what a source had told Reuters earlier.
The placement was managed by Goldman Sachs through an accelerated bookbuilding offering. (Reporting By Alexander Huebner and Edward Taylor; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)
* Blackstone, Carlyle consider $2 billion sale of Service King - Bloomberg citing sources Source text : http://bloom.bg/2lIXVrx Further company coverage:
* Fuze Inc files to say it raised about $104.2 million in equity financing from a total offering amount of about $120.3 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2kMD74E) Further company coverage: [Fuze Inc]
* Jeff Lawson reports 13 percent passive stake in Twilio Inc as on December 31, 2016 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2ld6TQG] Further company coverage: