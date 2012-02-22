Feb 22 The head of Goldman Sachs Group's hedge fund team, Howard Wietschner, is retiring after nearly two decades at the Wall Street investment house, a source close to the company confirmed to Reuters.

Wietschner, a trained lawyer, is a managing partner and has headed the hedge fund industry group for nearly five years.

The news was first reported by Bloomberg. A Goldman spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

Wietschner joined Goldman in 1994 as an associate in its convertible sales unit.

Before moving into his current position, Wietschner was the head of cross-product distribution for hedge funds.

The hedge fund industry offers advisory services to alternative asset managers.

Wietschner is the latest in a string of partners to leave Goldman Sachs. Earlier this month the company announced that Lucas van Praag, its longtime public relations chief, was retiring in March. (Reporting By Svea Herbst-Bayliss in Boston, editing by Matthew Lewis)