Sept 6 New York prosecutors are widening their
probe into the manner in which Goldman Sachs marketed
certain mortgage-linked securities before the financial crisis,
the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with
the matter.
The Manhattan district attorney's office began its probe
into Goldman following the release in April of a U.S. Senate
subcommittee report into the causes of the financial crisis, the
paper said.
The district attorney's office has issued subpoenas to
Morgan Stanley and other investors in the deals. The
prosecutor's requests to investors, including some hedge funds,
concerned how Goldman sold the deals, the Journal said.
Subpoenas do not indicate any wrongdoing. They are formal
requests for information and do not necessarily mean that
charges are forthcoming or likely.
A spokeswoman for the district attorney's office and a
Goldman spokesman declined to comment to the Journal. Both could
not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters outside
regular U.S. business hours.
(Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Matt
Driskill)