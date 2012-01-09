Jan 9 Many partners at Goldman Sachs Group
, can expect to see their 2011 pay cut at least in half
from 2010, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people
familiar with the situation.
Some employees in Goldman Sachs' fixed-income trading
business will see their pay shrink by 60 percent, with some
workers not getting a bonus, the report said.
For the typical Goldman partner, pay for 2011, including
base salary and bonus, is likely to range from $3 million to
$6.5 million, compared to at least twice that much in better
years, the report said, citing sources.
As the largest U.S. investment bank with the highest
compensation rate among its peers, Goldman is often held up by
critics as a sign of Wall Street excess.
Morgan Stanley is expected to shrink bonuses for some
of its investment bankers and traders by 30 percent to 40
percent from 2010, the Journal report also said.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by
Matt Driskill)