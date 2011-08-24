(Adds Goldman Sachs response)
Aug 23 Goldman Sachs Group Inc and
Citigroup have engaged Moody's Investors Service to rate
their $1.5 billion commercial mortgage-backed securities, a Dow
Jones Newswires report said, citing people close to the deal.
The banks had earlier been forced to pull the offering just
a day before its closing, because Standard & Poor's, in a
shocking move, had withdrawn its rating on the transaction.
Earlier this month, S&P relieved a rattled CMBS market by
announcing that a preliminary review of its criteria found that
no rating changes on outstanding deals were immediately
warranted.
Citigroup and Goldman Sachs declined to comment on the Dow
Jones Newswires report. Moody's Corp could not be
immediately reached for comment.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed, Abhishek Takle and Soham
Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)