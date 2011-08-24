(Adds Goldman Sachs response)

Aug 23 Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Citigroup have engaged Moody's Investors Service to rate their $1.5 billion commercial mortgage-backed securities, a Dow Jones Newswires report said, citing people close to the deal.

The banks had earlier been forced to pull the offering just a day before its closing, because Standard & Poor's, in a shocking move, had withdrawn its rating on the transaction.

Earlier this month, S&P relieved a rattled CMBS market by announcing that a preliminary review of its criteria found that no rating changes on outstanding deals were immediately warranted.

Citigroup and Goldman Sachs declined to comment on the Dow Jones Newswires report. Moody's Corp could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed, Abhishek Takle and Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)