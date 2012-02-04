ZURICH Feb 4 Goldman Sachs is aiming for more growth in Europe, the group's chief operating officer was quoted as saying in an interview with a Swiss newspaper published on Saturday.

"It is definitely our goal to win an even bigger market share in Europe. and this in all areas, whether it be in trading, in the issuance of shares and bonds, in M&A advising or in wealth management," Gary Cohn told Finanz und Wirtschaft.

"We want to be No.1 in all our markets," Cohn said.

Cohn also said the decision of some European banks, including Switzerland's Credit Suisse and UBS , to pull back from parts of investment banking was an opportunity for Goldman Sachs.

"At the moment, the competitive landscape in investment banking is changing fundamentally. Many banks are re-thinking their business model," Cohn said. (Reporting by Katie Reid)