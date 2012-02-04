ZURICH Feb 4 Goldman Sachs is aiming for
more growth in Europe, the group's chief operating officer was
quoted as saying in an interview with a Swiss newspaper
published on Saturday.
"It is definitely our goal to win an even bigger market
share in Europe. and this in all areas, whether it be in
trading, in the issuance of shares and bonds, in M&A advising or
in wealth management," Gary Cohn told Finanz und Wirtschaft.
"We want to be No.1 in all our markets," Cohn said.
Cohn also said the decision of some European banks,
including Switzerland's Credit Suisse and UBS
, to pull back from parts of investment banking was an
opportunity for Goldman Sachs.
"At the moment, the competitive landscape in investment
banking is changing fundamentally. Many banks are re-thinking
their business model," Cohn said.
(Reporting by Katie Reid)