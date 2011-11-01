* Retires after almost 40 years at firm

NEW YORK Nov 1 Kevin Kennedy, the head of the Goldman Sachs Group's (GS.N) Latin American group, will retire at the end of this year after an almost four decade career with the firm, according to a memo sent to employees Tuesday.

Kennedy, who is a member of Goldman's management committee and co-chairs the Commitments Committee, joined the securities firm in 1974.

A Goldman spokesperson confirmed the move, but declined further comment.

"Kevin's commitment to the firm, his outstanding service to our clients and his impact on our people over the course of almost four decades is the legacy he leaves to future generations of Goldman Sachs," Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein and Chief Operating Officer Gary Cohn said in the internal memo announcing Kennedy's retirement.

Stephen Scherr will succeed Kennedy as head of Latin America and will continue in his role as global head of financing. Scherr, who joined Goldman in 1993, previously ran the Americas financing business and was also chief operating officer of the investment bank. He also spent time working in the firm's currency and commodities division, and in the media, entertainment and technology group.

Andrew Chisolm will assume the role of co-chair of the Commitments Committee, which oversees Goldman's global equity capital raising, alongside Gregg Lemkau. Chisolm will remain co-head of the financial institutions group,

Kennedy served as Goldman's head of corporate finance between 1988 and 1994 before being appointed to run investment banking in the Americas. In 2001, he was tapped to run the firm's new Human Capital Management Division. He has headed up the Latin America business since 2008.

(Reporting by Katya Wachtel in New York; editing by Bernard Orr; katya.wachtel@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6203))