MUMBAI, March 12 Goldman Sachs Group Inc
will hold its annual board meeting in India later this
month in a sign of the U.S.-based bank's "commitment" to one of
the fast-growing emerging markets, a source with direct
knowledge of the matter said on Monday.
The board meeting, likely to be spread over two to three
days, will be held in the country's financial hub Mumbai and
capital New Delhi from March 29, said the source, declining to
be named as the meeting schedule is not public yet.
The Wall Street bank's chairman Lloyd Blankfein, chief
operating officer Gary Cohn and other officials of its 12-member
board including ArcelorMittal' chief executive Lakshmi
Mittal will travel to India for the meeting, the source said.
"The decision to hold the board meeting in India this year
reflects the company's focus and commitment to the country,"
said the source, adding such meetings have been held previously
in other countries outside the United States, including China.
The Times of India first reported the planned Goldman Sachs'
board meeting in India. A spokesman for the bank confirmed the
report, but declined to give details.
Goldman Sachs last year ranked second in India's completed
mergers and acquisitions advisory league table, while it was
placed at No. 9 in the country's equity capital market league
table, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Goldman Sachs, which in January reported a 56 percent drop
in fourth-quarter profit, said in its 2010 annual report it has
seen higher revenue contribution from its "growth markets" such
as China and Brazil and that it has "much more room" to grow.
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; editing by Malini Menon)