LONDON Aug 19 Goldman Sachs and Libya's
sovereign wealth fund are set to meet in a London court over
claims the Wall Street bank exploited a position of trust by
encouraging the fund to invest more than $1 billion in trades
that ended up worthless.
Goldman had filed a summary judgment application - a request
to decide a claim without going to trial - in the case brought
by the Libyan Investment Authority (LIA) in January, but had
recently withdrawn it, the LIA said in a statement.
"Following the serving of the LIA's reply evidence, Goldman
Sachs has withdrawn its summary judgment application," the LIA
said. A case management hearing has been scheduled for early
October.
Goldman said in a statement on Tuesday: "We continue to
believe this case is entirely without merit and intend to
contest it vigorously as it moves through the legal process."
The LIA had filed its lawsuit at London's High Court over a
series of equity derivatives trades executed between January and
April 2008 that expired as worthless in 2011.
The fund, which became a Goldman client in 2007, alleges the
bank deliberately exploited the relationship of trust and
confidence it had established with LIA staff, causing the fund
to enter into the disputed trades.
The LIA estimates Goldman made a profit of around $350
million on the trades, while it was left with "colossal" losses.
(Reporting by Clare Hutchison; Editing by David Evans and David
Holmes)