LONDON, Sept 22 Goldman Sachs (GS.N) has named Gregg Lemkau as its new head of mergers and acquisitions across its Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific divisions, the bank said in a statement on Thursday.

Lemkau, the former co-head of the bank's global technology, media and telecom group since 2008, joined the firm in 1992, having becoming a managing director in 2001 and a partner in 2002.

The bank said Lemkau will drive its M&A business by ensuring that client objectives are met and relationships deepened, enhance execution standards and strengthen the integration of his division with financing products.

He will retain coverage responsibilities for many of his clients while broadening his responsibility for sourcing and executing transactions across all industry groups.

Lemkau had previously served as chief operating officer for the bank's investment banking division and prior to that was co-head of the healthcare group. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Richard Chang)