LONDON, Sept 22 Goldman Sachs (GS.N) has named
Gregg Lemkau as its new head of mergers and acquisitions across
its Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific divisions, the
bank said in a statement on Thursday.
Lemkau, the former co-head of the bank's global technology,
media and telecom group since 2008, joined the firm in 1992,
having becoming a managing director in 2001 and a partner in
2002.
The bank said Lemkau will drive its M&A business by
ensuring that client objectives are met and relationships
deepened, enhance execution standards and strengthen the
integration of his division with financing products.
He will retain coverage responsibilities for many of his
clients while broadening his responsibility for sourcing and
executing transactions across all industry groups.
Lemkau had previously served as chief operating officer for
the bank's investment banking division and prior to that was
co-head of the healthcare group.
