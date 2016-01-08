(For more Reuters DEALTALKS, double click on )
By Olivia Oran, Greg Roumeliotis and Kristen Haunss
Jan 8 Goldman Sachs Group Inc has
cemented its dominance of a risky corner of the U.S. debt
market, as traditional bank rivals retrench, by using a fund
that it markets to investors to finance leveraged buyouts.
In the past two years, banks have gradually scaled back
their supply of the riskiest junk-rated loans used to purchase
companies because of tougher U.S. regulations. And the
conditions worsened dramatically in December when a selloff in
junk bonds roiled the entire leveraged loan market, frightening
away some lenders and squeezing the availability of such
financing.
Goldman's GS Mezzanine Partners VI fund has taken advantage
of the vacuum to be one of the most aggressive financiers of
leveraged buyouts.
The fund is the biggest of its kind after raising some $8
billion earlier last year, according to market research firm
Preqin. It is unclear how much of that came from outside
investors, such as pension funds and insurers, and how much was
funded through Goldman's own balance sheet, though Goldman
contributed about 35 percent to its previous mezzanine fund,
raised in 2007.
Goldman declined to answer questions about the current fund
or its strategy.
The fund has helped finance some of the largest leveraged
buyouts of the last few weeks, including lending $750 million
for the $4.6 billion acquisition of Petco Animal Supplies Inc by
a consortium led by private equity CVC Capital Partners Ltd, and
$580 million as part of the $4.5 billion sale of business
software maker SolarWinds Inc to buyout firms Silver
Lake Partners LP and Thoma Bravo LLC. It also provided $210
million of the $1.3 billion cost of the acquisition of contact
lenses retailer 1-800 Contacts Inc by AEA Investors LP.
The emergence of new funds like Goldman's "is one of the
most important developments recently in the area of leverage
finance because they're stepping into the void" that has been
created by the retrenchment in traditional bank lending, said
Kathie Brandt, a partner at law firm Thompson Hine LLP.
SINKING ENERGY PRICES
The growth of the fund is a reflection of how Goldman has
shifted risk - and any returns - from one side of its business
to another. Instead of financing the deals through its leveraged
lending business, Goldman is using an operation called investing
and lending, where the mezzanine fund is housed.
The fund benefits from Goldman's No. 1 position in the world
as advisor on mergers and acquisitions. One of the reason for
the scale of Goldman's mezzanine business is the deal flow that
comes its way through Goldman's investment banking business
network.
Because the fund is not part of Goldman's traditional
lending operations, which rely solely on the firm's balance
sheet, it is exempt from rules that cap how much debt it can
provide to companies.
It is known as a mezzanine fund because it invests in
usually higher risk but higher-yield debt that lies in the
capital structure somewhere between less risky debt that is
often secured against assets and equity capital, which can
easily be wiped out in a bankruptcy. Mezzanine financing can be
converted to equity under some conditions.
If one of the companies concerned were to default or go
bankrupt, then the Goldman fund would likely face heavier losses
than some other debt investors with less risky secured debt.
U.S. banks have cut back their lending of the riskier
leveraged loans, traditionally used by private equity firms to
buy companies. That was a result of guidance issued by financial
regulators in 2013 cautioning banks against lending when a
company going through a leveraged buyout is seeking to raise
debt that is more than six times its annual earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.
As energy prices have sunk - crude oil prices reached their
lowest levels for 12 years on Thursday - the Federal Reserve
Board, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and the Office
of the Comptroller of the Currency have stepped up their
scrutiny of banks' exposure to junk-rated companies,
particularly those in the oil and gas sector.
In recent months, investors have also been increasingly wary
of such debt due to concerns about whether an already weak
global economy could worsen further, and the timing of future
U.S. interest rate hikes after the Fed increased rates for the
first time for nine years last month. Wall Street banks have
seen their fees from underwriting leveraged loans sink to a
three-year low in 2015, according to Freeman Consulting
Services.
Goldman's mezzanine funds have raised $26.3 billion in the
past ten years, more than any other institution, according to
Preqin. Intermediate Capital Group and Crescent Capital Group
trail Goldman with $11.5 billion and $8 billion in mezzanine
funds respectively in that period. Some of Goldman's bank rivals
also offer such funds but on a much smaller scale - for example,
Morgan Stanley's latest mezzanine fund raised $1 billion.
Goldman aims for returns of more than 15 percent for
investors in its funds, according to industry sources.
Goldman does not publicly disclose the size of the fees it
receives from investors in the funds, though industry sources
say that typically a mezzanine fund will charge 3-5 percent of
the money invested.
(Editing by Carmel Crimmins and Martin Howell)