Nov 9 Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Morgan
Stanley are discussing whether to reduce their use of
mark-to-market accounting, in which companies immediately take
profits or losses as asset values fluctuate, the Wall Street
Journal said.
If they go through with their move, both Goldman and Morgan
Stanley would increase their use of historical cost accounting,
where assets generally are held at their original value or
purchase price, the report said citing people familiar with the
situation.
Any shift away from mark-to-market accounting would affect
just a slice of the $1.7 trillion in combined assets at Goldman
and Morgan Stanley.
An accounting change could affect a portion of Goldman's
$20.05 billion in investment-grade loan commitments as of Sept.
30, as well as some of the $55.1 billion in commitments by
Morgan Stanley, the paper said.
A decision by Goldman and Morgan Stanley officials is not
imminent and there are wide differences of opinion among
executives, according to WSJ.
Regulatory approval is not required for such a move, the
newspaper said.
Goldman and Morgan Stanley converted themselves to
bank-holding companies in 2008 at the height of the financial
crisis, giving them access to emergency funds from the Federal
Reserve's discount window.
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley could not immediately be
reached by Reuters for comment outside regular U.S. business
hours.
