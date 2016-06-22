BRIEF-Widepoint and units enter into a change in terms agreement with Cardinal Bank
* On April 11, 2017, co and its subsidiaries entered into a change in terms agreement with Cardinal Bank - SEC filing
NEW YORK, June 22 Goldman Sachs has hired Benji Cheung from Credit Suisse as a managing director for loan sales, according to sources.
Before Credit Suisse, he worked at Morgan Stanley, according to Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) records.
A Goldman Sachs spokesperson and a Credit Suisse spokesperson both declined to comment. Cheung also declined to comment. (Reporting by Kristen Haunss; Editing By Jon Methven)
* Superior Energy Services Inc - CEO David D. Dunlap's 2016 total compensation was $7.5 million versus about $7 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: