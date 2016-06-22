NEW YORK, June 22 Goldman Sachs has hired Benji Cheung from Credit Suisse as a managing director for loan sales, according to sources.

Before Credit Suisse, he worked at Morgan Stanley, according to Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) records.

A Goldman Sachs spokesperson and a Credit Suisse spokesperson both declined to comment. Cheung also declined to comment. (Reporting by Kristen Haunss; Editing By Jon Methven)