Aug 6 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's trading
business has named Stacy Bash-Polley to a newly created role of
head of client relationship management and strategy in the
Americas, according to an internal memo on Wednesday.
In the new position, Bash-Polley will work with senior
executives across the bank to strengthen client relationships
and generate more business.
"Against a backdrop of regulatory, market structure and
technology changes, the business and competitive landscape
continues to evolve for all financial market participants,
presenting opportunities for us to increase the division's
presence with our clients," said the memo, which was signed by
Isabelle Ealet, Pablo Salame and Ashok Varadhan, who are
co-heads of Goldman's securities business.
The memo was obtained by Reuters and its contents were
confirmed by a spokeswoman.
Bash-Polley is currently head of fixed income, currency and
commodities (FICC) sales for U.S. interest rate, foreign
exchange, mortgage and emerging markets products. She joined
Goldman in 1994, was named managing director in 2002 and partner
in 2004.
In her new role, she will report to Tom Cornacchia, global
co-head of FICC Sales, and Paul Russo, global co-chief operating
officer of equities.
(Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra in New York; Editing by Dan
Grebler)