July 7 Goldman Sachs Group Inc appointed
Karen Cook co-chairman of its investment banking division,
according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
Cook, a top mergers and acquisitions banker, will continue
to focus on UK clients, according to the memo.
She will help further develop Goldman's advisory business.
Chris Cole is the other co-chairman of the Wall Street
bank's investment banking division.
Cook, 61, joined Goldman as a managing director and the head
of UK investment banking in 1999. She was named partner in 2000.
She is a member of the investment banking division's
executive committee and the global operating committee.
