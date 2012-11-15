Nov 15 The Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Thursday sold $1.75 billion of medium-term notes and floating-rate notes, respectively, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Goldman Sachs was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: GOLDMAN SACHS TRANCHE 1 AMT $500 MLN COUPON 3-MO-LIBOR MATURITY 11/21/2014 + 100 BPS TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 02/21/2013 MOODY'S A3 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 11/23/2012 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH SINGLE-A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A TRANCHE 2 AMT $1.25 BLN COUPON 1.6 PCT MATURITY 11/23/2015 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.918 FIRST PAY 06/23/2013 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 1.628 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/23/2012 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 130 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH SINGLE-A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A