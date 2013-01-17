Jan 17 Top executives at Goldman Sachs
have been considering deep cuts to staffing levels and pay for
at least two years, but feared too many layoffs would leave the
firm unprepared for an eventual pickup in business, people
familiar with the bank said.
They instead chipped away at staff levels and focused on
non-personnel expenses that are less painful to cut.
But investors pressured the bank to cut costs further, the
sources said, and on Wednesday, Goldman gave in.
The largest standalone investment bank said in the fourth
quarter it cut the percentage of revenues it pays to employees
in half to 21 percent. That brings the ratio for the entire year
to its second-lowest level since the bank went public in 1999.
With less money going to employees, more was available for
shareholders. The bank's annualized return on equity - which
measures how well the bank uses shareholder money to generate
profit - jumped to 16.5 percent in the fourth quarter from 5.8
percent a year earlier.
"Arguably for the first time, Wall Street's shareholders are
getting the lion's share of the profitability," said Brad Hintz,
a former Morgan Stanley treasurer who is now an analyst at
Bernstein Research.
The bank's quarterly profit tripled, helped by gains from
investments and bond trading as well, and investors sent its
shares up 4 percent to $141.09, their highest level since 2006.
Analysts said other banks are likely to feel pressure to
keep their compensation expenses in check after Goldman's
results. But for Morgan Stanley, the second-biggest
stand-alone U.S. investment bank, paying out a lower percentage
of its revenue to employees could be tough because analysts
believe its revenue fell last year.
Goldman missed the worst pitfalls of the financial crisis
but has suffered public relations embarrassments from trades it
executed during the crisis and from executives' comments
afterward. The bank, along with the rest of the industry, is
struggling to figure out how to navigate the post-crisis world,
in which clients trade less and regulations and capital rules
crimp profits in many businesses.
Whether Goldman maintains its discipline on pay will be a
test for Harvey Schwartz, who succeeds David Viniar as CFO at
the end of this month.
On a conference call with investors, Schwartz declined to
provide a target for compensation levels, but emphasized that
shareholder returns would be one crucial factor in deciding how
much revenue goes to employee pay.
"We don't look to overpay anybody," Schwartz said.
YEARS OF COST-CUTTING
Goldman first publicly signaled its intent to get serious
about cost-cutting in July 2011, when Viniar outlined a plan to
reduce costs by $1.2 billion a year, partly by laying off
employees. Since then, Goldman expanded that cost-cutting plan
by $500 million and has winnowed staff almost every quarter.
Staff reductions have targeted big earners, including dozens
of partners, who have left since the start of 2011. Sources
inside the bank expect that exodus to continue this year as
Goldman makes way for younger employees to move up the ladder.
Analysts say that strategy is common.
"The polite way to characterize it is a 'generational
change' - where you promote the young guys and you don't pay
them," said Hintz.
In 2008, as the bank's revenue dropped, average pay per
employee fell as well. While the average Goldman worker brought
home nearly $622,000 in pay in 2006, that figure dropped to
$367,057 per person in 2011, with the biggest decline happening
between 2007 and 2008. But the percentage of revenue that the
bank paid to employees did not stop falling until now.
The fourth-quarter drop meant that for all of 2012, Goldman
paid employees 37.9 percent of the bank's revenue, down from 42
percent in the previous year.
"Management appears to be doing a superb job at keeping all
expenses down and, in particular, retaining quality people
without giving all the revenue away in the form of
compensation," said Joe Terril, president of St. Louis-based
investment firm Terril & Co, who invests in bank stocks.
WALL STREET WOES
Many banks are facing the same long-term revenue pressure as
Goldman, and analysts expect layoffs across Wall Street. Morgan
Stanley plans 1,600 job cuts in 2013, while Goldman cut 900 jobs
in 2012, equal to about 3 percent of its workforce.
But laying off staff may not be enough, and employee pay may
have to fall too. Hintz, the Bernstein Research analyst,
estimates that across Wall Street average pay in trading
businesses could fall 20 percent.
"There's only one way to get returns up on Wall Street, and
that's to cut the compensation of the employees," Hintz said.
Investors have been pressuring banks to pay less of their
revenue to employees. In 2011, investors pressed Morgan Stanley
executives to pay somewhere closer to 30 percent of the bank's
revenue to employees, instead of around 50 percent, according to
one person at those meetings.