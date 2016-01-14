Jan 13 Goldman Sachs Group Inc is
planning to shed up to 10 percent of its sales and fixed income
trading jobs later in the quarter, the Wall Street Journal
reported on Wednesday, citing sources.
This workforce reduction, which is higher than the bank's
usual 5 percent annual cuts, is expected to affect not more than
250 people, the Journal said on Wednesday. (on.wsj.com/1l7BgUK)
The bank, which is set to report its fourth-quarter results
next week, is preparing for steeper cuts this year within its
debt, currencies and commodities division, the newspaper added.
Goldman Sachs could not be reached for a comment immediately
outside regular business hours.
Reuters reported in November, citing sources, that rival
investment bank Morgan Stanley is also planning to cut up
to 25 percent of its fixed income workforce.
Morgan Stanley said in December that it would take a $150
million severance charge in the fourth quarter related to a
workforce reduction, covering the cost of cutting jobs of 1,200
workers worldwide, including about 470 front-office employees in
its fixed-income business.
