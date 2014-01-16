Jan 16 Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported a 21 percent drop in quarterly profit as revenue from fixed-income trading fell.

Net income applicable to common shareholders fell to $2.25 billion, or $4.60 per share, in the fourth quarter from $2.83 billion, or $5.60 per share, in the same quarter of 2012, the Wall Street bank said on Thursday.

Analysts had expected earnings of $4.21 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear whether the reported numbers were comparable. (Reporting by Anil D'Silva in Bangalore and Lauren Tara LaCapra in New York; Editing by Ted Kerr)