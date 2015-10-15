Oct 15 Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported a drop in profit for the second straight quarter as market turmoil stemming from concerns about global growth discouraged bond trading and added to uncertainty about the timing of a U.S. interest rate hike.

The Wall Street bank said its net income applicable to common shareholders fell to $1.33 billion, or $2.90 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $2.14 billion, or $4.57 per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/1OEqKQi)

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $2.91 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the reported figures were comparable.

Goldman said revenue from fixed-income, currency and commodity trading (FICC), fell 33 percent to $1.46 billion. Excluding adjustments, revenue would have fallen 27 percent. (Reporting by Richa Naidu and Sruti Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)