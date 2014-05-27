UPDATE 3-Man shot dead at Paris airport after attacking soldier
* Orly airport evacuated, flights suspended (Updates with detail on attacker, witness)
TeNEW YORK May 27 Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc trader Fabrice Tourre said Tuesday he would not appeal an order requiring he pay more than $825,000 after a jury found him liable for defrauding investors in a failed mortgage deal.
Tourre's announcement came on the deadline to lodge an appeal in the case, ensuring the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's August 2013 trial victory remains undisturbed.
"While my lawyers have advised me there are strong grounds to appeal, I prefer to move forward with my education and close this difficult chapter of my life," Tourre said in a statement. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
PARIS, March 18 Flights will resume gradually from 1400 GMT at the south terminal of Paris' Orly airport, operator ADP said, following an incident earlier on Saturday in which a man was shot dead after attacking a patrolling soldier.
ROME, March 18 The Italian Treasury on Saturday proposed that veteran banker Alessandro Profumo be named the new chief executive of defence and aerospace company Leonardo , in a round of new appointments at state-controlled firms.