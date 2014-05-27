(New throughout, adds background on case, more on Tourre's
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK May 27 Former Goldman Sachs Group
Inc trader Fabrice Tourre said Tuesday he would not
appeal an order requiring he pay more than $825,000 after a jury
found him liable for defrauding investors in a failed mortgage
deal.
Tourre's announcement came on the deadline to lodge an
appeal in the case, ensuring the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission's August 2013 trial victory remains undisturbed.
"While my lawyers have advised me there are strong grounds
to appeal, I prefer to move forward with my education and close
this difficult chapter of my life," Tourre said in a statement.
He said he looked forward to finishing his studies for a
doctorate in economics, which he has been pursuing at the
University of Chicago.
The SEC and Goldman Sachs declined comment.
Tourre, 35, became a symbol of the 2008 financial crisis
after the SEC sued him and Goldman in 2010 for misleading
investors in a synthetic collateralized debt obligation, or CDO,
linked to mortgages called Abacus 2007-AC1.
The SEC accused Tourre, a vice president at Goldman, of
concealing from investors that Paulson & Co, the hedge fund of
billionaire John Paulson, was involved in putting Abacus
together and was betting against it.
The SEC also contended Tourre misled ACA Capital Holdings
Inc, which helped choose Abacus assets, into believing Paulson
would be an equity investor in the CDO, rather than short it as
part of a massive wager against subprime mortgages.
Paulson made about $1 billion by betting against Abacus,
while investors lost the same amount, the SEC said.
Goldman in July 2010 reached a related $550 million
settlement with the SEC. It did not admit wrongdoing but
acknowledged and expressed regret that its marketing materials
were incomplete.
In August, a federal jury found Tourre liable on six of
seven civil charges related to Abacus. U.S. District Judge
Katherine Forrest subsequently in March ordered him to pay
$856,613.
Forrest at the same time denied the SEC's request for an
injunction barring Tourre from future securities law violations,
saying there was no indication the French citizen would return
to the field after finishing his studies in June 2016.
The judge said the SEC could re-apply for an injunction if
he returns to the securities industry in the next three years.
The case is SEC v. Tourre, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 10-03229.
