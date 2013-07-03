By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, July 3 The SEC has ended a probe of a
central witness it intends to call at this month's fraud trial
against former Goldman Sachs Group Inc vice president
Fabrice Tourre for his role in a notorious 2007 debt instrument
that hedge fund billionaire John Paulson successfully shorted.
The decision by the Securities and Exchange Commission to
drop the investigation of former ACA Financial Guaranty Corp
employee Laura Schwartz was confirmed by a letter filed
Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Manhattan.
An unresolved investigation could have damaged the SEC's
case against Tourre, whose lawyers have been seeking details
about Schwartz that could hurt her credibility.
Schwartz could help establish at Tourre's trial, scheduled
to begin on July 15, how he misled investors in a complex
collateralized debt obligation called ABACUS 2007-AC1 in 2007,
according to court filings.
In February, Schwartz had received a "Wells notice,"
indicating that SEC staff could recommend that the commission
bring civil charges against her, as part of a probe of ACA's
role as collateral manager for a different CDO, ACA ABS 2007-2.
The Wells notice had been disclosed in a broker report,
filed with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.
A letter dated June 27 and made public Wednesday from Lara
Shalov Mehraban, a SEC assistant regional director in New York,
to Schwartz's lawyer said the SEC's staff did "not intend to
recommend any enforcement action by the commission."
Tourre was accused of misleading investors by failing to
disclose that the hedge fund operated by Paulson was involved in
selecting mortgage securities behind the Abacus CDO, and was
betting against the transaction.
Goldman agreed to pay $550 million to settle related charges
in 2010. Paulson was not charged.
Robin Alperstein, a lawyer for Schwartz, declined to comment
on Wednesday. A spokesman for Tourre's lawyer, Pamela Chepiga,
also declined to comment.
"SHADE" TESTIMONY
Tourre's lawyers had been seeking to subpoena documents
regarding the investigation of Schwartz to call into question
her credibility.
At a June 10 hearing, Sean Coffey, a lawyer for Tourre, said
the investigation could provide Schwartz a "motive for her to
shade her testimony to support the merits of her own case."
Coffey had at that time said if the SEC dropped the probe
into Schwartz, it would raise questions about "what she was
willing to do at trial in order to avoid being charged."
But in a motion Wednesday, Schwartz's lawyer said no
cooperation agreement existed with the SEC as a result of the
investigation being dropped, and there is now no potential her
client would bias her testimony.
"The potential lines of inquiry about which Tourre seeks to
cross-examine her at trial, and for which he purportedly seeks
the Wells materials, are similarly moot," Schwartz's lawyers
wrote.
The status of the SEC's review of the ACA ABS 2007-2 CDO is
unclear.
UBS AG, which sold more than $748 million in notes
tied to ACA ABS 2007-2, has said it is in talks with the SEC
over its "structuring and underwriting of one CDO in 2007."
John Nester, an SEC spokesman, declined to comment. A UBS
spokeswoman did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
A lawyer for ACA did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
The case is SEC v. Tourre, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 10-03229.